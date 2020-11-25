Mike Webster
Bainbridge, GA - Mike Webster, 62, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020.
The funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Brooks, Rev. Marty Anderson, and Rev. Stanley Phillips officiating. Interment was at Holly Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe, FL on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Employees of Scruggs and members of Bainbridge Bass Club served as honorary pallbearers.
Michael Keith Webster was born August 30, 1958 in Clanton, AL, the son of Tolbert and Faye Minor Webster. After high school graduation, Mike attended the University of South Alabama where he played baseball. He married Marcella Parker in 1994 and they made their home in Port St. Joe, Quincy, and eventually Bainbridge. Mike was a plant manager for Scruggs and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
If ever there was a person who loved to fish and hunt, it was Mike Webster. He was a "card carrying" member of the Bainbridge Bass Club and knew about plenty of sweet spots to hunt and fish in the tristate area. Mike did not enjoy the spotlight, always pitching in to help from the background. He walked his talk making a positive impact on those he encountered. Of course if you knew Mike, you knew he loved the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Marcella Webster; his sons, Christopher and Chason Webster, both of Bainbridge; his brother, Marty Webster of Tallahassee, FL; his step-sisters, Lisa (Terry) Gunnels and Janet Cunningham, both of Griffin, GA; and his nieces, Shana Lott, Crissa (Nathan)Key, and Amber Cunningham. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his step-brother and step-sister, Wayne Huckabee and Beth Folds.