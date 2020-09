Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Sue Strickland

It is with great sadness we have lost a wife, mother, and nana to so many.

On September 29, 2020, Nancy Sue Strickland went to be with her daughter

Dawn Marie Moore; her mother Barbara Ellen Hall; her father George Thomas Hall; and brother Steven Robert Major.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband of 31 years Kenneth Wayne Strickland; 5 sisters; 7 children, and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.



