Norbert "Papa" Chan died on November 28, 2020 at the age of 80. Norbert is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Chan, his children, Christopher "Kit" Chan, Keressa "Lina" Bruce, Kristian "Tesa" Sweatt, Norberto "Bert" Chan, Nicholas "Alex" Chan and grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, and Taylor Roberts, Noel Duncan, Aubrey Lea, Scott Baumgardner, Paydan, Isabella, Hendrix and Hazel Chan. Papa joined the United States Navy at the age of 16 and proudly served his country for 20 years until he retired in 1977. He also worked and retired from the State of Florida as a Corrections Officer until 2008. He was a loving husband and father, a proud US citizen where he served as a sailor, a cook, a corrections officer, a boat builder, and was also an aspiring minister. He loved God and served Him each and every day. He also loved his family and worked tirelessly to provide for them in every way possible. Papa was born in the Philippines on March 14,1940. He traveled all over the world from Asia to Europe, Greenland to Antarctica and everywhere in between. He visited all 7 continents in the world where he finally planted his roots in a small town called Honeyville. He genuinely cared for all people and loved to serve in any way he could. He was known for preparing food for large groups and was often found in the kitchen where he would not only prepare and cook everything but clean up as well. He never needed a thank you but loved to see the joy on people's faces when they were happy and well fed. He adored his wife, Linda, and cared for her until the day he died. He was extremely proud of his children and loved his grandkids with all his heart. He will be missed by all. A graveside service will be held at Robert's Cemetery in Honeyville, FL on December 3, 2020 at 2pm. The family suggests masks be worn at the service.



