Patty Joan Fenstermaker Waldo
Patty Joan Fenstermaker Waldo AKA Wonder Woman passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home, Sunday September 20th, 2020. She was an amazing woman, loving sister mother and grandmother who was admired for her positive attitude and love for her family and friends and lived many more lives than the average 68 year old. She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Waldo; her parents Lucette and Francis Fenstermaker; her brothers Frank Fenstermaker
and Jimmy Fenstermaker. She is survived by her children, Valerie Brown, Cynthia Collins, Patricia Powell, Brooke Parizo and Heath Waldo; her grandchildren Casie, Denny, Gloria, Shelly, Jennifer, Jimmy, Joey, Joann, Dallas, Evan, Aliyah, Christen, Jaron, and Cian; great grandchildren Kyle, Alex, Hayden, Slade, Lexi, Denson; and her brother Kenny (Kathy) Fenstermaker. There was a celebration of life at the Howard Creek Baptist Church 3:00 eastern me on Saturday the 26th of September.

Published in The Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2020.
