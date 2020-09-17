Mrs. Pensula "Pennie" Jones Stewart

Lynn Haven - Mrs. Pensula "Pennie" Jones Stewart, age 70, of Lynn Haven, Florida formerly of Jacob City, FL went home to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Pensula "Pennie" Jones Stewart was born, September 29, 1949, in Jacob City, Florida to the late and loving parents of Garfield and Pearl Jones.

Pennie as she was so lovingly called by everyone who knows her. She confessed Christ at an early age of 12 years old and was baptized and joined Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend O. W. Waddell. She graduated from Saint Paul High School, Campbellton, Florida. Soon after became the mother to a beautiful daughter, Varanda Jones Huffman, who preceded her in death.

After moving away from home, Pennie met and united in Holy Matrimony with her dearly beloved husband of 44 years, Framan. They were united together as one on May 11, 1976, to this union one daughter was born, Raven Stewart by the late Reverend R. C. McGriff in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She became an Air Force wife and spent many years at Eglin Air Force Base, then later transferred to Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, where she went to Cosmetology School and received her license as an instructor in Cosmetology, a career field she so dearly loved. She is an alumnus of Dudley's Cosmetology College with Honors. Well known in Panama City as Ms. Penny Stewart the "Hair Dresser". She was a natural in that field. Pennie and her husband retired in 1986 in Lynn Haven, Florida where they made their home and later uniting in fellowship with New Judson Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Bobbie White.

Pennie went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2:30 AM comforted by a loving and devoted husband and granddaughter.

Pennie leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband of 44 years, Framan Stewart, Lynn Haven, Florida; one daughter: Raven Stewart Carpenter (Kory), Lynn Haven, Florida; four grandchildren: Alexis Nicole Huffman, Tampa, Florida, Anastasia Dengerud, Pensacola, Florida, Brandon Huffman, Jacksonville, Alabama and Noelani Stewart, Lynn Haven, Florida; two stepdaughters: Shana K. Stewart, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Krisana Willawon, Ubon, Thailand; three sisters: Mary (Robert) White, Cottondale, Florida, Addie Sue (James Sr.) Pyles, Jacob City, Florida, Carolyn (Harold) Holmes, Newport News, Virginia; one brother: Dannie (Keta) Jones, Leesville, Louisiana; sisters-in-law: Marion Jones, Cottondale, Florida, Lovaun Stewart, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Mattie Singleton, Tulsa, Oklahoma; brothers-in-law: Marvin Stewart, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Lawerence Stewart, Tulsa, Oklahoma; she leaves cherished memories to two devoted friends and neighbors for over 30 years, Teressa and Rick Garrett. Thank you for being true friends; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Public Walk-Through, only will began at 4 PM until 6 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration life begins at 11 AM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the St. Mary Cemetery in Jacob City, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.

Due to COVID-19, a facial mask/covering will be required for any and all service. In compliance with the City, County and Florida State Law, Social Distancing will also required.



