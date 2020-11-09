Robert Edward LaPlante Jr.
Mexico Beach - Robert Edward LaPlante Jr., 74, of Mexico Beach, Florida passed away Sunday November 1st, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on September 8th, 1946 in Sioux City, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Edward and Mary Helen (Oxley) LaPlante; two brothers, Thomas and James LaPlante, and wife Sharon (Henning) LaPlante.
Growing up in Sioux City, Bob graduated from Heelan High School in 1965. He was a United States Navy veteran and worked most of his life as a silk screen printer. Bob was a talented drummer and played in a variety of bands in his earlier years. He enjoyed spending time with friends in Mexico Beach where he found the quiet pace of life enjoyable.
Bob will be greatly missed by his surviving brother, John LaPlante (Sheree) of Sarasota, FL; sister, Julie Rains (Raymond) of Lynn Haven, FL; special friend Harriet Skundrich, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com