Robert M. Connors
Tallahassee - Robert (Bob) Michael Connors, 79, of Tallahassee, FL and Apalachicola, FL passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was surrounded by family, friends, and caring staff while in the loving care of Big Bend Hospice.
Bob was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on July 27, 1941 to Herb and Marie Connors. Bob was very proud of his firefighter Dad and loved his Mom dearly. He enjoyed growing up in Fitchburg with his brother and sisters, Brian, Kathy and Mary. He attended school at St. Bernard's Catholic School where he excelled at basketball and football and, as he would jokingly say, "and not so much at academics." Later in life, Bob was inducted into the St. Bernard's Football Hall of Fame. He went on to play college football at the University of Massachusetts, and then attended Fitchburg State College where he received a Bachelor of Science in Special Education in 1965. He received his Masters of Science in Special Education from Boston College in 1966. He also worked on his Doctorate Degree in Educational Administration (ABD).
Always an advocate for public education and a strong proponent for those with special needs, Bob had a long and influential career in public education. He worked for the Florida Department of Education as a consultant for Exceptional Education. During this time, he established the First Public School program for Autistic children in Florida. He then worked for the Leon County Schools as Assistant Superintendent. After leaving the school system, he was Bureau Chief for Exceptional Student Education for the Florida Department of Education (DOE), then was promoted to Assistant Deputy Director of Florida Public Schools. After transferring from the Florida DOE, he worked at FSU and established the Florida Online High School Project (which was adopted throughout Florida and numerous other states) and numerous other educational programs before retiring permanently to Apalachicola, Florida. Throughout his entire career, Bob received numerous educational awards, remained involved in The Special Olympics
of Florida as Board Chair and a dedicated volunteer. He was also on the governing board of the National Council for Exceptional Children and President of the Florida Federation Council for Exceptional Children. Bob remained a fierce advocate for adults and students with disabilities throughout his lifetime.
Even though retired, he was never one to sit still for long as, he developed a non-profit organization, Franklin's Promise, in Apalachicola to help facilitate the coordination of all social services in Franklin County. He also helped to create the Franklin County Food Pantry. This last community endeavor was near and dear to his heart. Bob had a giving spirit and a heart for community service.
Bob loved to travel, especially to Boston, Cape Cod, Maine, and Ireland. He was a die-hard Boston Red Sox and Patriots fan. He was always quick to banter jokingly with anyone who could handle it. He loved a good argument over politics or sports and never turned down an invitation to golf or to go get some pie at The Village Inn. As a true Irishman, he enjoyed laughter, Irish music, good times, good jokes, and always a good cigar.
Bob's family meant the world to him and he was always very proud of each and every one of them. He is survived by his wife, Beverley Miklos Connors of Apalachicola; his son, Michael Connors (Heather) of Virginia Beach; grandsons, Caelan and Channing Connors; siblings, Brian Connors (predeceased), Kathy Connors and Mary Bourque (Bob) of Massachusetts; step-daughters, Kim Blanton Beaty (Dan) and Michelle Blanton of Tallahassee; granddaughters, Allison and Meredith Beaty; five nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass was held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Tallahassee, FL. The Mass is available to watch online via livestream at www.goodshepherdparish.org/livestream
An outside Niche interment service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Apalachicola, FL, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., in the Memorial Garden. If inclement weather, the service will be held inside the Church. Masks and social distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to either of these organizations close to Bob's heart:
- Special Olympics
of Florida, 1915 Don Wickham Drive, Clermont, Florida, 34711
- Franklin County Food Pantry, P.O. Box 276, Apalachicola, 32329 (please put "food only" in the message line of your donation)
