Most of all, I remember Bob when he was an influential program consultant for DOE. He was the force behind writing the grant and get the first public school class for autistic students in Florida. He often came to Orlando to help and though it doesn't sound like a fun trip, we had many laughs together with Dennis Ernhardt and Jeff ? I have kept in touch with him over the years and I will miss him. Love to Bev and Michael

Shelby Morrison

Friend