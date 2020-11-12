Stefanie Guernsey
St George - Stefanie Guernsey of St George Island passed away peacefully in her home on October 11, 2020. She was surrounded by her husband, daughters and grandchildren.
Stefanie Lebar was born in Tucson, Arizona on November 26, 1952 to Ivan and Mary Lebar. She was the fourth of five children.
Married for 39 years to Ernie Guernsey, they lived, worked and raised their family in Tampa. Stefanie had an exemplary career as a Real Estate Appraiser. Stefanie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. With love and compassion, Stefanie was caregiver to her oldest sister Maryann Wilson of Oldsmar. In 2009, Stefanie moved to St George Island to be companion and caregiver to her mother-in-law Ruth Guernsey after the passing of Ruth's husband James Lee Guernsey.
Widely admired for her generosity, humour, dignity, elegance and grace, she had many lifelong friends. She was grateful that so many were able to visit her and Ernie in their home on St George Island the last few years.
Stefanie is survived by her husband Ernie, her sisters Frankie Kent and Nancy Walker, sister-in-law Carol Bate, daughters Dinelle Pettitt and Annette Karlsberg, grandchildren Daylin Pettitt, Aubrey Pettitt, Dalanna Karlsberg an Brody Karlsberg, granddaughter-in-law Caitlin, great-granddaughter Lyla Elizabeth Pettitt, brothers-in-law Ron Wilson, Rickie Kent, Bruce Bate and her beloved Boston Terrier Cilla and Kitty Blue Eyes.
Stefanie loved life and persevered with great determination and positivity. She will be missed by all that knew her and we cherish her impact on our lives forever.
All services were held privately for the family.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville assisted the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com
)