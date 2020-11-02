Stephanie Kay Wilson
Apalachicola - Stephanie Kay Wilson, age 51, of Apalachicola, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was a native of Apalachicola and was born July 12, 1969. Stephanie was a graduate of the class of 1987 at Apalachicola High School with Perfect Attendance for every year she attended, Kindergarten through 12th grade. She worked in the Food Industry most of her life. She never met a stranger and loved her family and friends deeply. Stephanie loved her cats and she was a die-hard Seminole Fan.
She is survived by her mother Hattie Wilson, sister Kim McKenzie & husband Roger and her brother Tracy Wilson, many nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church Apalachicola, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Skip & Trey Young with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel are assisting the family with their arrangements. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com