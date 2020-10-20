Tommy Gardner

September 30, 1943 -

October 16, 2020

Tommy Gardner was born September 30, 1943 to the late David and Ethel Gardner in Port St. Joe, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Betty Gardner, David Gardner, Steve Gardner and Thelma Gardner Lewis. Tommy worked for Gulf County Hospital for many years as well as the local nursing home in Port St. Joe. His favorite pastime was sitting out in the yard and enjoying the people passing by with occasional conversation. Tommy loved nothing better than making sure his family was cared for and greatly loved. Although Tommy had no biological children, he leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and family who loved him dearly. Uncle T will forever be in our hearts. We will cherish his memory with joy, love and laughter. Rest easy Uncle T



