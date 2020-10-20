1/1
Tommy Gardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Gardner
September 30, 1943 -
October 16, 2020
Tommy Gardner was born September 30, 1943 to the late David and Ethel Gardner in Port St. Joe, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Betty Gardner, David Gardner, Steve Gardner and Thelma Gardner Lewis. Tommy worked for Gulf County Hospital for many years as well as the local nursing home in Port St. Joe. His favorite pastime was sitting out in the yard and enjoying the people passing by with occasional conversation. Tommy loved nothing better than making sure his family was cared for and greatly loved. Although Tommy had no biological children, he leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and family who loved him dearly. Uncle T will forever be in our hearts. We will cherish his memory with joy, love and laughter. Rest easy Uncle T

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Comforter Funeral Home
601 Long Avenue
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
(850) 227-1818
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved