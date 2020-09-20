Troy Wayne Jones, Jr.
Sylacauga, AL - December 30, 1955 - September 11, 2020
Sylacauga, AL - Troy passed away September 11, 2020 at his home on Lay Lake in Fayetteville, Alabama. He was born on December 30, 1955 in Port St. Joe, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Troy Wayne Jones, Sr.
Troy was a family man who enjoyed spending every moment with his loving wife of 40 years, Patsy Hudson Jones and his children and grandchildren; son, Adam Jones (Mindy) of Pell City; daughters, Brittany Jones Hardy (Matt) of Sylacauga, Lindsay Jones Johns (Rance) of Sylacauga. Grandchildren: Madison Graham and Hudson Jones, Hadley and Chandler Kate Johns and Adalyn Hardy. His children and grandchildren were his world and it was so obvious his love for them. He also leaves behind his loving mom, Addie Lou Jones of Panama City, FL and brother, Bob Jones (Gaynell) of Panama City, FL; sisters, Debra Little (Curtis) of Port St. Joe, FL and Donna Sullivan (Larry) of Dothan, AL and many nieces and nephews.
He was an active member of Marble City Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.
After 20 years of working at the paper mill in Childersburg, AL he left to pursue a career in the music industry as a songwriter in Nashville, TN. He enjoyed much success with his songs being recorded by Alan Jackson, George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Billy Currington, Tim McGraw, The Oakridge Boys, Jake Owen, and others.
Troy was a humble, loving and simple man who enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his closest pal, Buster Jones, his beloved dog. He stood by a philosophy of, "if I can't enjoy my life now, then when?" He wanted to make sure that the simple pleasures of life were a top priority.
Visitation will be at Marble City Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 15th from 12:00pm until 2:00pm with the service starting at 2:00pm. Following the service, the immediate family will have a private graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Burleson, Rodney Spates, Bo Hollingsworth, Bryan Kennedy, Wynn Varble, Fredie Williams, Curtis Little and Larry Sullivan. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, Aaron Little, Avery Little, Todd Burleson, Cy Burleson, Phillip Jones and David Jones.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Marble City Baptist Church, SAFE Family Services Center or charity of your choice
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneysmith.com
Radney-Smith Funeral Home in Sylacauga, AL will direct the services.