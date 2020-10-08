William Joseph Martina

Apalachicola - William Joseph Martina 81, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born August 7, 1939 in Apalachicola to Joseph Martina Jr. and Evelyn Catherin Branch. After working with the State Road Department, William and his brother spent many years shrimping on the "Night Stranger". He loved fishing, hunting and his hound dogs.

William was survived by his brother Ronald D. Martina (Carolyn); his sisters Delores Marshall (James), Milinda Martina (Don); and a number of nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Buddy Martina; Bro. Alvin Glenn Martina Sr.

Graveside services were held on May 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery, conducted by Father Roger Lee Latosynski.

All arrangements were under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store