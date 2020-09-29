1/1
Charlotte Straw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Mae (Craig) Straw September 24, 2020 Charlotte Mae (Craig) Straw, 77 of Minatare, Nebraska passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. Her memorial graveside service were held on Monday, September 28, at 10:00 am at Nebraska Veterans Ce-metery in Alliance with Pastor Matt Parker officiated. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Charlotte was born on May 30, 1943 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Charles A and Marjorie B (Jones) Craig. She attended school in Mitchell, graduating from Mitchell High School. After graduation, she attended Beauty School in Scottsbluff and received her Cosmetology certificate. She married Roy Straw on April 4, 1964, they made their home in Iowa. She had her own beauty salon in Thor, Iowa. They returned to Minatare, where she resided til her death. She worked at Office of Human Development for 15 years and later worked for Home In Stead until she retired. Charlotte loved working in her flower garden and shopping. She enjoyed taking care of her cats and dogs. Charlotte cherished spending time with her family and being around people. Survivors include her husband Roy; sons Jess and Robbie Straw; sisters Genevieve "Sissy" (Bob) Stanley, Jane (Bob) Baldwin, June Hesse, Dixie (Charlie) Klutts and Carol Craig; brother Charles Craig and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters Twila, Ronda and Mickie, brother-in-law Kenny Hesse and two great nieces Kelsey and Hannah.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star-Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved