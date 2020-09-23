Elaine Jane (Schaneman) Heimbouch September 16, 2020 Elaine Jane (Schaneman) Heimbouch, age 82, died while visiting family in Cincinnati, Ohio. A private memorial for immediate family members will be held in Cincinnati. Elaine was born in Torrington, Wyoming to William and Elvena Schaneman and was married to Gary Duane Heimbouch, who preceded her in death in 1986. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Debbie Heimbouch of Cincinnati, Ohio; her daughter, Hollis Heimbouch of New York, New York; and, her sister Willene Schaneman Curry of Torrington, Wyoming. She also had five grandchildren: Hayden, Preston, Meghan, Jacob, and Max Heimbouch. She graduated from Colorado College in 1960 where she was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority and then taught high school English for several years before marrying and raising her children. After the death of her husband Gary, she moved from western Nebraska to Lincoln to live closer to her college-aged children. She served as a house mother for a fraternity at Wesleyan University and later for a sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and also worked as a sales associate at Catherine's, a women's clothing store, before retiring in 2008. She was a lifelong lover of books, art, and theater. But most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the American Brain Foundation.



