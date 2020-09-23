Norma Jean (Fauth) Kirkpatrick September 16, 2020 Norma Kirkpatrick, age 59, passed away peacefully at home with her grand-kids holding her and surrounded by her loved ones and her boxer dogs. Norma Jean (Fauth) Kirkpatrick was born in Mitchell, Nebraska on November 8, 1960 to Leonard and Mary Jane (Foley) Fauth. Funeral Service will be September 25 at 1:00pm at Monument Bible Church with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. Casual Dress Please. She received her education in Mitchell where she graduated in 1979. She continued her education in Lincoln, NE at Lincoln School of Commerce where she received a degree in business. She returned to Scottsbluff and married her longtime boyfriend, Dwight Kirkpatrick on September 27, 1980. She had two sons: Thomas Jay and Ross Allen. She owned and operated Norma's Day Care for Thirty-Seven Years. She also worked at Discount Fireworks store for 28 years. Her favorite things in life were her grand kids, Christmas, the Fourth of July, and family and friends. Norma was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Mary Jane Fauth. Norma is survived by her husband Dwight Kirkpatrick of Scottsbluff; Sons and daughter-in-law Thomas Jay (Tari) Kirkpatrick of Loveland, CO, and Ross Allen Kirkpatrick of Loveland, CO; Grand-kids Jaydin and Colin Kirkpatrick of Gering, NE, Hunter Pieper of Scottsbluff; Brother and sister-in-law Gerry (Cass) Peterson of Ft. Collins, Co; Sister Paula Moore of Parker, Co, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Norma Jean will be dearly missed by all of us but have comfort that she is no longer hurting.



