STARKVILLE – Bascom Lee Allen Sr, 84, of Starkville, MS passed away Wednesday, May 6 2020. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA on December 24, 1935. Bascom married the love of his life, Jimmye Nelle Dickerson, on June 21, 1958. He had a BS Degree in Accounting from Mississippi State University. He began his career working as an auditor for several financial firms in Louisiana and Florida. Bascom moved back to Starkville, MS in 1973 and began his banking career as an auditor for Security State Bank. He continued his education and was a graduate of LSU School of Banking of the South. In 1987 Deposit Guaranty National Bank acquired Security State Bank and Bascom served as Operations manager for many years. He simply loved serving his community daily with their financial needs and was blessed with an awesome staff of dedicated workers. In 1998, after 25 years, he retired as Senior Vice President in Commercial Lending. Bascom became a member of the Kiwanis Club in 1974. This would change his life forever. He was active as a Board Member of the Starkville, MS Club. He led the Club Fundraiser at Humphrey Coliseum for 35 years, raising more than a million dollars that supported children in Starkville and Kiwanis International. He served as Secretary, Treasurer, and was President in 1978/1979. He was Lt. Governor, a District Office, in 1992/1993. He became Governor of MS/LA/West TN District of Kiwanis International for 1998/1999. He was an International Trustee on the Kiwanis International Board of Directors from 2007 to 2011. Bascom was a faithful member of Starkville Church of Christ where he served the congregation as a song leader, Bible class teacher, and a deacon with the principal responsibility for the UCSC Ministry for 20+ years. He worked countless hours as Treasurer for 12 years. In 1998 he was appointed as an elder and served before retiring in late 2018. Bascom served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force with Squadron 3702 Flight 170 at Lackland Air Force Base.
Preceded in death by: Parents, Maxwell C. Allen, Sr and Averine Wright Allen; Brother, Maxwell C. Allen, Jr. Survivors include: Wife, Jimmye Nelle (Dickerson) Allen; Son, Bascom Lee Allen, Jr (Jan) of Mt Juliet, TN; Daughter, Averine Angelique (Allen) Newsom (Larry) of Tifton, GA; Two Grandsons, Joshua Lee Allen (Brittany) of Nashville, TN, Brantley Newsom of Tifton, GA, Granddaughters, Hannah Jan (Allen) Cupples (Avery), of Hermitage, TN, Nicole Angelique (Newsom) Jacobik (Alexander) of Tallahassee, FL, Carly Anne Newsom of Tifton, GA, Sister-in-law, Anne Wood Allen of Germantown, TN, 1st Cousin Norma Gayle Downing of Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Kiwanis Club. The club has an endowed foundation administered by Create in Tupelo. Memorial donations may be made by mailing a check to: CREATE foundation, PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. On the notation or "for" line on your check please note: Starkville Kiwanis Club Foundation, In memory of Bascom Allen. Bascom was an awesome husband and a loving father and grandfather. He lived a wonderful, incredible life, always putting others before himself. He was a devoted Christian man who loved his family, his church, his community and his country. He was a tireless servant and a mighty warrior for God. To God be the glory! The family will celebrate his wonderful life at a private graveside service. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Preceded in death by: Parents, Maxwell C. Allen, Sr and Averine Wright Allen; Brother, Maxwell C. Allen, Jr. Survivors include: Wife, Jimmye Nelle (Dickerson) Allen; Son, Bascom Lee Allen, Jr (Jan) of Mt Juliet, TN; Daughter, Averine Angelique (Allen) Newsom (Larry) of Tifton, GA; Two Grandsons, Joshua Lee Allen (Brittany) of Nashville, TN, Brantley Newsom of Tifton, GA, Granddaughters, Hannah Jan (Allen) Cupples (Avery), of Hermitage, TN, Nicole Angelique (Newsom) Jacobik (Alexander) of Tallahassee, FL, Carly Anne Newsom of Tifton, GA, Sister-in-law, Anne Wood Allen of Germantown, TN, 1st Cousin Norma Gayle Downing of Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Kiwanis Club. The club has an endowed foundation administered by Create in Tupelo. Memorial donations may be made by mailing a check to: CREATE foundation, PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. On the notation or "for" line on your check please note: Starkville Kiwanis Club Foundation, In memory of Bascom Allen. Bascom was an awesome husband and a loving father and grandfather. He lived a wonderful, incredible life, always putting others before himself. He was a devoted Christian man who loved his family, his church, his community and his country. He was a tireless servant and a mighty warrior for God. To God be the glory! The family will celebrate his wonderful life at a private graveside service. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.