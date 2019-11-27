|
Oscar Billy (Bill) Arinder, 88, passed into the presence of his Savior on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary; his brothers, Houston, Robert, Dewitt, and Lonnie; and his sister, Cordie.
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley; three sons, Greg (Kathy) of Columbus, MS; Gary (Betty) of Madison, MS; Grant (Lori) of Starkville, MS; and one daughter, Gwenda Brown (Mark) of Oxford, MS. Bill loved children, especially babies, and was blessed with and survived by 9 grandchildren: Brad (Audrey), Lauren (Curtis), Tori, Amy (Will), Graham, Garison, Wesley, Abigail, and Emme. He was also blessed and survived by 3 great-grandchildren: Andrew, Levi, and Barrett.
Along with all of his family, Bill loved music and practically sang his way into Heaven. A veteran, he served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. A gentle, quiet, consistent man, he provided for his family well as a salesman and real estate developer. Bill loved supporting his local high school sports and could often be found in the gym cheering for the New Hope Trojan teams.
As a retired man, Bill discovered a new passion that helped define who he was and what mattered to him. Through the ministry of Gideons International, he began to participate in the local Jail Ministry. These opportunities to share the love of Christ with those who most needed it became the great joy and passion of his life and truly defined the kind of man he was.
Visitation will be at Calvary Baptist Church, Starkville, on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 10:00am with Services there at 11:00am. Burial will be in New Hope at Mount Vernon Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m., where Bill served as a Deacon and Church Treasurer for many years.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019