Mr. Danny Joe Bell
Cedar Bluff, MS - Mr. Danny Joe Bell, 67, passed away on February 12, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Danny was born on April 20, 1952, in Crawford, the son of the late J. B. and Virginia Roberts Bell. Danny retired from Tennessee Valley Authority after 27 years, where he was a Line Foreman. He enjoyed woodworking, vegetable gardening, and repairing a lot of different things for the surrounding community. He enjoyed helping his neighbors and friends. He married Sally Sue Wilson Bell on April 22, 1972 in Cedar Bluff. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point. Memorial services will follow at 3:00 P.M. from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Terry Rhodes officiating. A private family burial will follow at a later date in Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Cedar Bluff. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Sally Wilson Bell of Cedar Bluff, one daughter, Shannon Bell Brock of Mantee: one son, John Garren Bell (Daphne) of Starkville: five grandchildren; Brett Brock (Alex) of Hattiesburg, Barrett Brock of Cedar Bluff, John Brantley Bell of Starkville, and Bryce and Blake Arndt of Starkville, two great-grandchildren; Grey and Evie Brock of Hattiesburg, and a sister, Diann Edwards (Ben) of Cedar Bluff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 8217, Jackson, MS 39215, Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801, or to Charity of Donor's Choice. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020