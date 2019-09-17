|
Sharon Cox Bishop, age 73, passed away at her residence in Starkville, MS on September 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Sharon loved God, family, friends, music, cooking, and was passionate about her shopping.
Services will be at the First Baptist Church in Starkville, MS on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Marks, Mississippi at the First Marks Cemetery. Reverend Gene Henderson will officiate.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 34 years, Robert Bishop, formerly of Sumner, MS and currently of Starkville; sons, Jason Bailey and his wife, Kitt of Starkville and Clarke Bishop of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Stella Bailey and Celia Bailey of Starkville; and brother, Russell Cox of Cordova, TN.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Vester Cox, Sr. and Marie Rooker Cox; brother, Cecil (Sonny) Cox, Jr.; and sister, Martha Ann Cox.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bushby Sunday School Class at the First Baptist Church, 106 East Lampkin Street, Starkville, MS 39759 or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C. 28201-001.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019