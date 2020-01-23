|
|
|
Obituary: Sharla Blendinger
Sharla Marie Jung, age 87, passed away at her residence in Starkville, MS on Saturday, January 11, 2020. A service was held at St. Joseph Catholic church on Tuesday, January 21st.
She was born in San Francisco, CA on April 7, 1932, the daughter of Alyce Fischer Jung, and Herbert Charles Jung. She grew up with younger siblings Gayla and Dean in Marin County, graduating from Tamalpais High School with honors. She earned a degree in Education from San Francisco State in 1953 and a master's degree in English from Colorado State College (now the University of Northern Colorado) in 1968.
She met her future husband Jack Glenn Blendinger in 1953, while both were working as camp counselors at Kennolyn Camp in the Santa Cruz mountains. Their first encounter was at the swimming pool teaching camp kids to swim. A relationship blossomed and they were married on April 2, 1955.
Sharla taught elementary school in Marin County while Jack completed his undergraduate degree in Psychology at San Francisco State. A first daughter Jan Terryl was born in San Francisco on April 16,1956, followed by daughter Lisa Anne on September 27, 1959 while living in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
The couple supplemented their teaching salaries by running a renowned swimming program during the summers in multiple places of residence. Sharla devised a methodology for stroke development that worked successfully for thousands of children throughout their sixty-five years of marriage. In Clairmont, CA Sharla taught a young man named Doug Northway who went on to swim distance freestyle events at two summer Olympics in 1972 and 1976 earning gold and bronze medals.
Beginning in 1969, Sharla taught freshman English at the University of San Diego. She enjoyed instructing young people in the proper use of the English language. She designed and built with Jack a beautiful home above La Jolla Shores beach. They lived there for seven years until Jack accepted a superintendency position in Rogue River, OR in 1976. Four years later, they moved to Bailey, CO and a larger school district.
In 1980 Sharla achieved a lifelong dream of building and owning her own Montessori school with an indoor pool. The swimming component was an important part of the childrens' instructional activities.
When Jack accepted a professor position in the college of Educational Leadership at Mississippi State University, they moved to Starkville in 1990. Once again Sharla designed a home that they built on Long's Lake and have resided in for the past thirty years.
Two years ago, Sharla was diagnosed with dementia. It has been sad for family and friends to witness her decline, but with the support of wonderful friends and caregivers she was able to remain at home.
Sharla, a beautiful woman, both in physique and in spirit, enjoyed her various roles as wife, mom, grandma, college professor, swimming instructor, book group aficionado, and parishioner in her various church communities throughout the years. She was loved by many and will be missed but is now at peace.
Sharla is survived by her husband Jack, daughter Jan, son-in-law George Keane, sister Gayla (Santi) Visalli, brother Dean (Sandy) Jung, grandson Ryan (Mary) Keane, granddaughter Jennifer Keane, five great grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews. A daughter Lisa predeceased her.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 24, 2020