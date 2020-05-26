BOMAN
Starkville, MS - Jean O'Brian Boman, 93, passed away on May 25, 2020 at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. Jean was born on April 25, 1927, in Oktibbeha County, the daughter of the late Horace and Dovie Hamilton O'Brian. She attended Wood Junior College in Mathiston. She worked as a secretary for a doctor's office for several years. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Starkville. Her family and her church were very important to her. She enjoyed painting and reading books. She loved to cook and was very good at it. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn White and two brothers, Arlis and Dennis O'Brian. Due to current health concerns, a private family graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, from Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery with Reverend Karl Novak officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her two sons, James C. Boman (Marilou) of Jacksonville, Florida, Gerry Boman (Deborah) of Starkville; two sisters, Maxine Jennings and Betty Tribble, both of Cedar Bluff, one brother, Kenneth O'Brian (Pat) of Cedar Bluff, two sisters-in-law: Cheryl Mays O'Brian of West Point, and Elva O'Brian of Biloxi, and a number of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Boman, Gerald Boman, David Tribble, Ricky Tribble, and Andrew Wheatley. Memorials may be made to Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery, c/o Anna Sims, 703 Henryville Road, Cedar Bluff, Mississippi 39741. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com

Published in Starkville Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
