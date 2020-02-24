|
Wanda Jeanell Box
Wanda Janell Box, age 59, was born June 14, 1960, in Ackerman, MS,
to Wardell Box & Bobbie Craig. Wanda graduated from this life on Friday
February 21, 2020 at 7 PM. She is survived by her three daughters: Tasha Massey Maupin, Samantha Taylor & Shelby Steadman Bolton; five grandchildren: Jacob Maupin, Branson Maupin, Carson White, Valor Sanchez & Ariana Bolton; and numerous other family members.
Wanda reside in Sturgis, MS most of her life. She was the owner & operator of several successful salons in Starkville, the most recent being Hair & Body Matrix.
If you knew Wanda, you know she could accomplish anything she set her mind to. Wanda's zest for life, unending courage in even the most challenging situations and her unwavering faith in her Heavenly Father have and will continue to insure those impacted by her life. She will be deeply missed and forever adored.
A Memorial was held Sunday, February 23,2020 at Ackerman Church of God.
Condolences maybe sent to 5395 Oktoc Road, Starkville, MS 39759.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020