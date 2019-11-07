Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Memorial Funeral Home
103 Jefferson Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-6674
Resources
More Obituaries for Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Boyd

Send Flowers
Boyd Obituary
Mrs. Edna Mae Williams Boyd, 92, of Starkville, MS died on October 31, 2019 in Starkville, MS.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.
Funeral service will be held SaturdayNovember 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Sixteenth Section M.B. Church, Starkville, MS.
Interment will be held at Lindsey Chapel Church Cemetery, Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -