Mrs. Edna Mae Williams Boyd, 92, of Starkville, MS died on October 31, 2019 in Starkville, MS.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.
Funeral service will be held SaturdayNovember 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Sixteenth Section M.B. Church, Starkville, MS.
Interment will be held at Lindsey Chapel Church Cemetery, Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019