Joseph Armon Brady, Jr., of Madison, MS, passed away on September 19, 2019 at his residence. Joe was born on April 29,1964 to Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Armon Brady, Sr. Joe spent his early adolescent years in Macon, MS and his middle school and teenage years in Starkville, MS. Joe was a 1982 graduate of Starkville Academy. He received a Bachelors of Business Administration from Mississippi State University. Joe was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.
Joe's career in Human Resources afforded him the opportunity to live and work in many interesting cities in the United States including Memphis, TN; Greenville, NC; New Orleans, LA; Sacramento, CA; and Fresno, CA. Most recently Joe relocated to the Jackson Metropolitan area to be closer to family. Joe was the Human Resources director for Merit Health Central.
Joe was a very caring, loving, and kind son, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. Joe is survived by his mother, Mary Frances Brady of Columbus; brother John and sister-in-law Jennifer and his nieces Rachel and Hannah of Columbus; and brother James and sister-in-law Caroline and his niece Grace and nephew Jay of New Orleans. Joe was preceded in death by his father Joseph Armon Brady, Sr.
There will be a private family graveside service for Joe in Okolona, MS on September 24th where he will be laid to rest next to his father.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019