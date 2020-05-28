Mr. Raphel D. Brand, 55, of Starkville, MS died on May 25, 2020 in Starkville, MS.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Peiler Cemetery II, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at Mt. Peiler Cemetery II, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

