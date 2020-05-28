BRAND
Mr. Raphel D. Brand, 55, of Starkville, MS died on May 25, 2020 in Starkville, MS.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Peiler Cemetery II, Starkville, MS.
Interment will follow at Mt. Peiler Cemetery II, Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

Published in Starkville Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
