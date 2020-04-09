|
Jackie Breazeale passed away Sunday, April 5 at the age of 88. Diagnosed with cancer only three weeks ago, she was able to be at home surrounded by those she loved the most, her husband Bill and her son Mike. Jackie will forever live in our hearts and be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and intelligence. The devoted daughter of a World War II veteran, she was an avid scholar of that time in America's history, only recently completing a college course on the battles of WWII.
Before retiring, Jackie was a popular elementary school teacher and a respected nurse who touched many lives. She was also a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend to many who love her. Ladies of true Southern grace, charm and hospitality are few and far between these days, and she truly was the best among a rare breed. Originally from Philadelphia, MS, Jackie lived in Birmingham, Jackson, and before moving to Starkville to be nearer to her son, Fairhope AL. While in Fairhope, she was instrumental in starting Soup for the Soul, an outreach mission of her much loved Jubilee Shores United Methodist Church.
There is peace in the thought that she is now free from pain and with her beloved sister Fay, her dearly loved and missed son David, and her cherished parents. We ask for thoughts and prayers for Bill, Mike, and his husband Chris as they face the next few days and a world without the person who always held the reigns and steered the course with agility and style. There will never be another Jackie, and she will be missed.
You can leave the family an online condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 10, 2020