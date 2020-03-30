|
Carl Brewer of Starkville, MS passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko, MS. Carl was born in Mayfield, Kentucky on April 17, 1923 to William and Pansy Gunn Brewer. He moved to Mississippi when he was 10 years old. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1945, during World War II, as a Radar Operator in Italy. He worked at the Rex Theater for 10 years prior to joining the U.S. Postal Service, Starkville, MS location, where he retired after 28 years of service in 1978 as Assistant Postmaster. After retiring from the U.S. Postal Service, he worked at Southwire for 12 years as a Security Guard and then at Wal-Mart for 11 years as a people greeter. His church membership was at Meadowview Baptist Church in Starkville, MS. He was also a member of the American Legion Starkville Post, a life-time member of the U.S. Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Starkville Gun Club. He will be remembered for being a great husband, dad & Papa Carl to his family. Carl will also be remembered as being a "people person" to many.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Pansy Gunn Brewer, brother Oliver Brewer and sister Betty Ritchie.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Verna Mae Ray Brewer of Starkville, MS; son, Jeff (Dennis) Brewer & wife Patsy of Okolona, MS and daughter, Paula Brewer Jones & husband, Skebo of Sturgis, MS. He is survived by his 4 grandchildren, Teresa Brewer (Benj Lacy) of Vernon, AL; Casey Reed (Chris) of Maben, MS; Kenneth Brewer (Heather) of Caledonia, MS and Mari Quinn (Al) of Starkville, MS. He is also survived by his 10 great-grandchildren Stephen Black, Anna Vice, Hunter Reed, Carlyn Reed, Will Vice, Bradley Brewer, Aiden Quinn, Sarah Grace Brewer, Alyson Rae Quinn and Kensley Brewer. In addition, he is survived by his nephews, Stephen Ritchie & Mark Ritchie; 4 step-grandchildren Laura (Gerald) Allgood; Loretta (Scott) Rupert; Monica (Hollis) Robinson; Sylvia (Trampus Turner); 12 step-great grandchildren and 3 step-great great grandchildren.
Due to the current events in our country, there will be a private family only graveside service on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at McClelland Cemetery on Craig Springs Road in Sturgis, MS.
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Kenneth Brewer, Chris Reed, Al Quinn, Stephen Black, Hunter Reed, Will Vice, Bradley Brewer and Aiden Quinn.
The family would like to thank the employees at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko, MS for the love and care that they have shown Carl since July, 2017. A special THANK YOU to Rachael & Trista.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020