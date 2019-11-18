|
Mary Alice Alexander Bright, born on April 6, 1942 to Dewey Alexander and Minnie Johnson Alexander of Choctaw County, passed away on November 17, 2019 at her residence in Starkville, MS. She was a Baptist. She was the last surviving member of former Bluff Chapel Baptist Church in Choctaw County. She loved hummingbirds, flowers, and working in her flowerbed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Minnie Johnson Alexander; and her brothers, Jimmie Lee Alexander, Willie Alexander, and W T (Shorty) Alexander.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Bright of Starkville, MS; daughter, Deborah Weeks (Ken) of Starkville, MS; and granddaughter, Ashley Cochran (Trent).
Visitation for Mrs. Bright is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS. A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery, 6690 Stewart/Weir Rd., Stewart, MS. Rev. Mike Stowell will conduct the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 19, 2019