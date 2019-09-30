|
Jewell DeBardeleben Butler went to be with her Lord on September 23, 2019, following a brief illness. She passed away peacefully in Tupelo, MS, surrounded by her family and friends.
Jewell was born on November 11, 1925, in Selma, AL. After high school, she attended Huntingdon College in Montgomery, AL, before graduating from the University of Alabama where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. In 1958 she met the love of her life, Charles Morgan Butler, to whom she was married for fifty-eight years. After twelve years as an US Air Force wife, the family moved to Tuscaloosa, AL, where Charley received his PhD. In 1972 they moved to Starkville, MS, where Charley was a professor at MSU for 26 years. Jewell spent many years in the insurance industry along with raising their three daughters. She was a longtime member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
Jewell is survived by her loving daughters and their families: Louise Butler Ebentier of Encinitas, CA, (Jim Ebentier, daughter Darcy and son James), Kathy Butler Hord of San Diego, CA, (daughter Laura and son Scott), and Jeanne Caldwell Butler (Lewis Halbert) of Brandon, MS. She is also survived by her brother Perry Caldwell DeBardeleben, Jr. (Patty), and devoted cousin, Ouida Miller Lide, who was like a sister. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Louise Rowell DeBardeleben and Perry Caldwell DeBardeleben, Sr., and her husband Charley.
Graveside services will be held at 10 A.M. on Tuesday, October 1, at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, AL, with the Reverend Steven Burton officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing. The family asks that friends and loved ones donate to in lieu of flowers.
