Kitty Campain, 68 years old, was born June 22, 1951 in Seattle, WA.
She is a Navy Vet and retired from Tri City Hospital as an environmental supervisor.
Kitty loved her family, she also loved angels.
She is survived by her mother, Maryjane Garcia; sons, James Campain Jr, and Charles Campain; granddaughter, Maryjane Campain; daughter-in-law, Grayce Benesh; siblings, Eva Heffington, Robin Monkman, Charles Klawitter, and Sidney Klawitter; as well as one special niece that loved Kitty so much!
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020