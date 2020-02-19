Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Resources
More Obituaries for Campain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Campain

Send Flowers
Campain Obituary
Kitty Campain, 68 years old, was born June 22, 1951 in Seattle, WA.
She is a Navy Vet and retired from Tri City Hospital as an environmental supervisor.
Kitty loved her family, she also loved angels.
She is survived by her mother, Maryjane Garcia; sons, James Campain Jr, and Charles Campain; granddaughter, Maryjane Campain; daughter-in-law, Grayce Benesh; siblings, Eva Heffington, Robin Monkman, Charles Klawitter, and Sidney Klawitter; as well as one special niece that loved Kitty so much!
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -