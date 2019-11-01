|
Mildred E. "Micki" Capella, 75, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her residence. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Lowndes Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with final arrangements.
Mrs. Capella was born on January 28, 1944, in Lexington, KY, to the late Edward and Mildred B. Larkin. Outgoing and full of adventure in her early life, she was a living example of an exemplary Christian woman, she loved serving as her husband's "helpmate." A Catholic by faith, she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, among her favorite verses of scripture was Psalm 23. She was quiet, but had a wonderful sense of humor. Throughout her later years, she enjoyed being at home and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife and mother who especially adored her grandchildren and enjoyed being "Grammy" to the fullest.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Capella was preceded in death by three sisters: Mary Lou Larkin, Carol Sue Larkin, and Nancy McKay
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Louis M. Capella; sons: Michael (Elizabeth) Capella of New Orleans, LA, and Matthew (Julie) Capella of Starkville; daughter Michele (Sean) McDonnall of Starkville; grandchildren: Bridget Capella, Scott McDonnall, Caroline Capella and Noelle McDonnall; and brothers: John Larkin, Edward Larkin and James Larkin.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019