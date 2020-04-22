|
Carter
Mr. Warren William "Billy" Carter Jr., 82, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at OCH Hospital in Starkville, Mississippi. He was born June 13, 1937 in Huntingdon, Tennessee to Warren William Carter and Cecil Emma McClure Carter. Billy was a retired farmer, a member of Mantee Baptist Church, a graduate of Mississippi State and an avid MSU fan.
A private family funeral service will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi with Rev. William Carpenter officiating.
Burial will be at Wake Forrest Cemetery in Dancy, Mississippi.
Billy is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Anne (Bart) Wood of Starkville; his son, Warren "Dub" (Michele) Carter III of Little Rock, AR; one sister, Anne C. Carter of Huntingdon, TN; and his four grandchildren, Catherine Carter, Cole Wood, Carter Wood, and Caroline Wood.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Rebecca Gibson Carter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Dancy Cemetery Association
628 Carter Rd.
Mantee, Mississippi 39751
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020