MS. MARIE LUE CLAY, 87, formerly of Starkville, MS died on September 18, 2019 in Hampton, VA.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Brooksville, MS.
Interment will follow at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery, Brooksville, MS.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.- 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019