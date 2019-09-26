Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Memorial Funeral Home
103 Jefferson Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-6674
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
West Memorial Funeral Home
103 Jefferson Street
Starkville, MS 39759
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church
Brooksville, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clay

Send Flowers
Clay Obituary
MS. MARIE LUE CLAY, 87, formerly of Starkville, MS died on September 18, 2019 in Hampton, VA.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Brooksville, MS.
Interment will follow at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery, Brooksville, MS.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 P.M.- 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.