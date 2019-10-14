|
|
|
Sammuel "Sammy" N. Coleman
October 10, 1954-October 12, 2019
Sammuel "Sammy" N. Coleman, 65, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, surrounded by his family. He fought a hard battle after a motorcycle accident hospitalized him in Jackson, Miss., three weeks earlier.
Sammy enjoyed a lifelong love of motorcycles, beginning with the first that he owned as a teenager. In his 20s, he had a homemade chopper, the same style as the one Peter Fonda's Easy Rider character rode. Sammy remained a huge Harley-Davidson fan until the end.
The Starkville native enjoyed fishing in bass tournaments with his friend Gary Jackson. When Gary passed away in 2005, Sammy gave up fishing in a silent tribute. On Saturdays and Sundays, Sammy could be found at the Front Table Group at the Starkville Café, swapping tales and solving the world's problems.
A self-taught "shade tree" mechanic, for many years Sammy served at Starkville Ford, now Cannon Ford of Starkville. His job as a tow truck driver required him to respond, day or night, rain or shine, to stranded motorists with broken-down or wrecked cars or to law enforcement officers enforcing parking violations. No matter how many calls he answered in the early hours, Sammy was almost always the first at work the next day.
Everyone who knew Sammy knew how much he loved his dogs, Bay, Colonel, and especially Barklee. Before work, Sammy dropped off "Barkee" at Shaggy Hound every day for doggy daycare. He had a peek-a-boo routine through the window every night when he picked Barklee up.
Sammy cherished spending time with his grandsons, Josh and JJ McMullen, watching Josh play football for the University of Central Florida and teasing JJ for being his "little hippie." Sammy's adored daughter-in-law Shannon Coleman also enjoyed a teasing relationship with "Pops."
His son Justin was his pride and joy, sharing comradery while riding bikes and working on cars and trucks together. He was proud of his son's military service, including two tours in Iraq.
Since the seventh grade, Beth was the love of Sammy's life. Even when medical devices hindered his speech, he still managed to convey how pretty he thought she was. She has always known Sammy would do anything for her.
Sammy is preceded in death by his parents, Estel and Leola Coleman, and brother, Danny Coleman. Survivors include his wife Beth Coleman of Starkville, Miss., and Mexico Beach, Fla.; his son and daughter-in-law Justin and Shannon Coleman and grandsons Josh and JJ McMullen, all of Starkville; and sister Barbara Martin of Columbus, Miss.
Visitation will be at Welch's Funeral Home in Starkville, Miss., on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 between 5:30-7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Morgan Chapel Cemetery in Morgantown, Miss. Reverend Bert Montgomery will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society, P.O. Box 297, Starkville, Miss., 39760 or to https://www.gofundme.com/f/sammy-coleman-needs-our-help-with-medical-costs?fbclid=IwAR1IdGUAMRIhTM5CePTnJgU8CJ19wRTLzjjaWhmYVjF6t2Kp0soKI0JpyIA or to the Sammy Coleman account at Regions Bank.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Oct. 15, 2019