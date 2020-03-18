|
Mr. Charles E. Wilcox
Maben- Mr. Charles E. Wilcox, 53, passed away on March 14, 2020 in Cedar Bluff. Charles was born on July 2, 1996, in Ethelsvile, Alabama, the son of the late Tommy and Josephine Graves Wilcox. He was a pipeliner for the last fifteen years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He liked going to auctions and estate sales where he bought antiques to refurbish and collect them. His work took him all over the United States where he and his wife, Kate, saw a lot of the country together. He loved his family dearly. He married Mary Kate Carrithers on July 14, 2016 in Branson, Missouri. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an uncle, Doug Wilcox. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tommy Temple officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Community Cemetery in Ethelsville, Alabama. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife Mary Kate Wilcox of Maben, and two aunts: Norma Wilcox of Ethelsville, Alabama, and Linda Wilcox (Dr. Sammy) of Columbus. Pallbearers will be Shank Phelps, Cole Phelps, Doug Bishop, George Simmons, Donald O'Brian, and Noah Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Young, Pete Gifford, Dan Thompson, Danny McKay, Dave Hicks, and Doc Turnage. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020