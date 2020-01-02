|
Marion Louise Denson Crafton was born in Bay Springs, MS June 28, 1927.
She was born to the late Dr. L. L. Denson and Julia Ryan Denson, who preceded her death along with her sister, Mildred McReynolds and brother, L. L. Denson, Jr.
She was survived by her son, Robert Lee Kraker, Jr and his wife Cynthia "Micki" and their children Robert Lee Kraker, III and Mary Grace Gholston and husband John and son, Michael D. Kraker and wife Gayle and their children Slade Kraker (Rebecca), Amanda Jones and Danielle Heitzmann (Neil)
Also survived by sister and brother-in-law Sidney Ruth and Tom Morrow and their 4 children and families.
Louise has 8 great grandchildren: Julian, Anni, Alice and James Kraker
Brody and Archer Jones, Monti Heitzmann and CeCe Gholston
Louise was retired from Starkville Public Schools where she taught 2nd grade for 30 years. She was active in First Baptist Church, AARP and the OCH Hospital Auxiliary.
She enjoyed family, cooking, travel, reading, playing bridge, creating stained glass and needlework and going to the Wellness Center regularly well into her 80s.
She requested memorials be make to FBC Building Program, 106 E. Lampkin St, Starkville, MS 39759
Visitation will be Friday January 3, 2020 at 10:00 am with the service to follow at 11:00 at Welch's. Burial will be at Memorial Garden Park, 9036 Oktoc Road.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020