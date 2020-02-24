|
|
|
Ida Herald Loving Cunetto, 84, passed away at her home in Starkville, MS. She was born and reared in West Point, MS and graduated from West Point High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Library Science from Mississippi State College for Women and a Master's degree in Speech from the University of Florida, Gainesville. She was the loving and faithful wife of 48 years to the late Dr. Dominic J. Cunetto who she met while at the University of Florida.
Ida had over 25 years of service in the Reference department at the Mississippi State University Libraries where she assisted countless faculty and students with their research needs. She also worked for 3 years at the University of Florida Libraries. She was a long-time member of the Friends of the Starkville-Oktibbeha County Public Library. Over the years she was also active in a number of organizations including the Parent Teacher Association, Junior Auxiliary and the St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Ida is survived by her children Dominic Joseph Cunetto, Jr. (Trish Ashmore Cunetto), Stephen Hearn Cunetto (Derek Aaron); Marla Cunetto Dennis (David Dennis) and two grandsons Jacob Asim Dennis and Matthew Josiah Dennis. She is also survived by her sister Lenore Loving Prather of Columbus, MS; Marmion Loving Francis of Meridian, MS; brother James Morris Loving of Myrtle Beach, NC., and numerous nieces and nephews and her faithful companion Trudy. She was preceded in death by her husband Dominic J. Cunetto; mother Hattie Hearn Morris Loving and her father Byron Herald Loving of West Point, MS.
Ida was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Starkville, Mississippi and enjoyed being a part of the Thursday morning Women's Prayer Group.
Ida enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, reading a good book, and playing bridge with her bridge group for more than 45 years. She modeled to her family the importance of being honest and trustworthy, unconditional love, a strong work ethic, and how to pinch a penny.
The family thanks her loving and dedicated care givers Kim Coats, Mildred Lee, Ethel McCoy and Elizabeth Doss as well as the caring aids and nurses at Kindred Hospice. a
Visitation is scheduled for 12:30 until 1:30 on Monday, February 24, 2020 with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Starkville-Oktibbeha County Public Library at 326 University Dr, Starkville, MS 39759, the MSU Library, c/o Mississippi State University Foundation, P. O. Box 6149, Miss State, MS 39762, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 607 University Dr, Starkville, MS 39759 or French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020