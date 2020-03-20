|
Mrs. Betty D. Davis
Cedar Bluff, MS - Mrs. Betty D. Davis, 73, passed away on March 19, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Betty was born on November 8, 1946, in Houston, the daughter of the late Oliver and Christine Harris Dunn. Betty owned the Jackson Hewitt Tax Office Franchise in West Point for 13 years. She loved her Lord and her family dearly. Family gatherings were very important to her. She loved helping and serving people both in and out of tax season. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She married Hubert Davis on July 3, 1964 in Wheeler. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2001. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Bro. Byron Wayne Davis. Funeral services will be private. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her two sons, Walter Davis (Annette) of Cedar Bluff and Shane Davis (Debbie) of Waddell: nine grandchildren: fifteen great grandchildren: sister, Geraldine "Gerri" Boren of Eupora: brother, Oliver Leo Dunn of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and daughter-in-law, Tammy Davis of Cedar Bluff. Pallbearers will be Anthony Davis, Bo Wood, Stephen Boren, Ben Davis, Chris Griffin, Jerrod Adams, Allen Harmon, and Cody Terry. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020