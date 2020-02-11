|
Funeral services for Dylan Dwight Dempsey will be held Friday February, 14, 2020 at 1:00 at the First Baptist Church Sanctuary, 106 E. Lampkin St., in Starkville, Mississippi. Interment will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery in Starkville. Visitation will be held immediately before the services at the First Baptist Church Sanctuary on Friday, February 14 from 11:00-1:00.
Dylan, 22, passed away on February 8, 2020 in Cleveland, Mississippi. Dylan was born on April 27, 1997 to Dwight and June Dempsey in Starkville, MS.
Dylan was currently attending Delta State University where he was pursuing his passion by studying Art and Design. Dylan graduated from Starkville Academy in 2015. While at Starkville Academy, Dylan was an all-star soccer player, national qualifying cross-country runner, and an exceptional track runner. Dylan was an artist; he saw the beauty in things others took for granted. Dylan was creative; he could take the ordinary and turn it into something extraordinary. Dylan was a designer, with a few dollars and a trip to the thrift store, he could turn nothing into something spectacular. Dylan was handsome, so much so that he was given the opportunity to model on many occasions. Dylan was a traveler, he loved the beach, nature, and big cities. He was always ready for an adventure.
But, so much more importantly, Dylan was a son, who loved his parents unconditionally, as they did him. He was a brother, who was so incredibly proud of Dalton for everything he has accomplished. He was a grandson, nephew, and cousin who loved his family so much. Dylan was a friend to everyone he met. To know Dylan was to love him. Dylan had a smile, with those dimples, that would light up a room. Dylan always gave hugs that would melt your heart. Dylan is gone too soon, and it breaks our hearts. Dylan will forever be missed and remembered, today, tomorrow, and forever.
Dylan is preceded in death by paternal grandfather David Dempsey, maternal grandfather Ray Hartness, and aunt, Denice Dempsey.
He is survived by her parents, Dwight and June Dempsey of Starkville, brother Dalton of Starkville; paternal grandmother Maxine Dempsey of Louisville, MS; maternal grandparents Brenda and Larry York of Louisville, MS; aunts Kathy Dempsey (Tony) of Richland, MS; and April Shaw (Ryan) of Flowood, MS; uncle Andy Hartness (Megan) of Louisville, MS; cousins Zachary and Chloe Owens, Raegan and Braden Shaw, and Walker and Wilder Hartness. Dylan is also survived by his beloved dog, Mia.
Memorials can be made to the Dylan Dempsey Memorial Art Fund to Starkville Academy, 505 Academy Road, Starkville, MS.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020