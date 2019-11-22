Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Resources
More Obituaries for Dewberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewberry

Send Flowers
Dewberry Obituary
Ronnie D. Dewberry, 59, passed away on November 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 26, 1959 to Alvin and Gladys Dewberry.

Ronnie loved to hunt, ride backroads and hang out with his family and friends. He was the life of the party and loved to sing, dance and play the drums.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Gladys Dewberry.

He is survived by his four children Brandon "Bubba" Dewberry from Maben, Amber White (Daniel) of Mathiston, Miranda Dewberry of Maben, Heather Dewberry of Maben; 8 grandchildren Riley, Kaylee, Weston, Waylon, Lawson, Kolsen, Timber, Kinsley.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Clear Springs/Double Springs Church on Maben Sturgis Rd visitation 1:30pm-2:30pm service starting at 2:30. George OBrian "Dink" will conduct the service. Burial will follow at Clear Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Tom Buford, Billy Joe Fulgham, Booter Fulgham, Keith Clardy, Carl Clardy, William Quinn, Shorty Reed, Gary Dewberry and Robert Butler

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: National Cancer Assistance Foundation, 140 S Beach St #310, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.

You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -