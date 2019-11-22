|
Ronnie D. Dewberry, 59, passed away on November 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on December 26, 1959 to Alvin and Gladys Dewberry.
Ronnie loved to hunt, ride backroads and hang out with his family and friends. He was the life of the party and loved to sing, dance and play the drums.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Gladys Dewberry.
He is survived by his four children Brandon "Bubba" Dewberry from Maben, Amber White (Daniel) of Mathiston, Miranda Dewberry of Maben, Heather Dewberry of Maben; 8 grandchildren Riley, Kaylee, Weston, Waylon, Lawson, Kolsen, Timber, Kinsley.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Clear Springs/Double Springs Church on Maben Sturgis Rd visitation 1:30pm-2:30pm service starting at 2:30. George OBrian "Dink" will conduct the service. Burial will follow at Clear Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Tom Buford, Billy Joe Fulgham, Booter Fulgham, Keith Clardy, Carl Clardy, William Quinn, Shorty Reed, Gary Dewberry and Robert Butler
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: National Cancer Assistance Foundation, 140 S Beach St #310, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019