|
|
|
Tom Dixon Jr, 92, passed away Tuesday, December 31, at his home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Born January 22, 1927 to Tom and Suzie (Moore) Dixon, he hailed from Starkville (Oktibeha County) Mississippi; the fourth of eleven children. Moving to Milwaukee in 1949, he obtained a position at Patrick Cudahy, where he planted roots and remained until his retirement 40 years later.
Tom was preceded in death by his daughter Dena Dixon, his parents Tom and Susie, youngest Brother Arthur L., his brothers Willie, Albert (Denver) and Jimmy Dixon (Omaha Nebraska), and sisters Gertrude, Emma Lou, Lucy, and Elizabeth Phillips (Denver, Colorado)
Tom is survived by 3 Children, Deloye (Angeline Reese); Herman Charles, now, Legally Known as Chazz Dixon; and Debra Venee (Dixon) Elliott. One Sister, Susie (Dixon) Taylor of East St.Louis, Illinois; and brother Fred Dixon Sr. of Omaha, Nebraska.
Mr. Dixon leaves behind a legacy of grandsons: Steve, Andre, Barope, Kenneth, Anthony and Dion and Brad. Granddaughters: Jackie, Crystal Gayle, Candace, and Ronisha. Eighteen great-grandchildren, plus an entire host of nieces and nephews; not to mention the blessing and honor of being able to impact a countless number of close friends. Serving shoulder to shoulder (Zephaniah 3:9).
The service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 3:00pm, Saturday January 18, 2020. 6636 West Appleton Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin - East Side Of The Kingdom Hall Complex.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020