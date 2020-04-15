Home

Audrey Helen Tucker Eaves, 79, passed away on April 14, 2020 at the Beehive in Starkville, MS. She was a Retired District Coordinator for the Early Intervention Program for the State of Mississippi.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Doyle Eaves; son, Kevin Doyle Eaves; parents, Carnet Clinton Tucker and Ruby Taylor Tucker; step-mother, Mavis Tucker; and brother, Terrel Tucker.



She is survived by her sons, Clint Eaves (Shannon) of Starkville, MS and Chad Lee Eaves (Amanda) of Meridian, MS; sister, Judy Crowson; brothers, Bobby Bowman and Taylor Tucker; and 14 grandchildren.



There will be a private family graveside service on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: I.O.M.(International Outreach Ministries, P.O. Box 921, Starkville, MS 39760 (This money will go towards finishing a dormitory to house 20 homeless orphans in the Ukraine).



You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020
