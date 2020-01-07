|
Gene Edward Egli, M.D.
Gene was born August 17, 1927, the son of Edward and Sadie Musselman Egli, and passed away January 5, 2020. The delivery was assisted by a lady doctor, a rarity in those days, at the farm home near Manson, Iowa. With mom and dad, the doctor book and God's help the family thrived. Gene was not seen and treated in a doctor's office until age 12 years.
Gene, along with his nine siblings, Lester, Opal, Eleanor, Willard, Joseph, Ruby, Marlon, Carvel and Kenneth were raised by his Bible believing, church going Christian parents on a farm in Iowa. He often spoke of his good fortune to have had this Christian upbringing and was a believer in the Lord his entire life.
Times were hard growing up in the depression years of the 30's. Farming was done with real horsepower, lots of human power and God's power. There was no electricity, no running water, no convenience, no telephone or radio. Gene was 12 years old when electricity came to their farm home.
He received his grade school education in a one room rural school located 2 miles from home. He attended high school in Gilmore City, Iowa.
Gene worked for a neighbor at an early age doing all kinds of farm jobs, and it was there that he was introduced to 4H and FFA Clubs. He took pride in raising champion Duroc hogs which helped him greatly with finances.
Upon graduating from high school and turning 18 years old he was drafted into the army.
Following discharge, he attended Iowa State University and after graduating he taught vocational agriculture in high school and later became a county agent. In 1953 he accepted a position in the Animal Science department at Mississippi State University. There he met Nell Smith and they married December 16, 1954. Nell and Gene are the parents of four daughters" Susanne, Carol, Julia and Janet. They have eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Gene attended the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and graduated in 1960. He interned at the University of Iowa Hospital and practiced family medicine at Fairfield, Iowa for 40 years.
Following retirement, he and Nell served as medical missionaries in Africa and several other countries. Their service took them to 5 continents and one sub-continent.
During his adult life, he served in many community and church activities. He was a dedicated tireless worker for God, family, Country and his chosen profession medicine.
To paraphrase Gene's own words, "I was fortunate to have a farm background, a Christian home and a large family. I am especially happy to have found Nell, my good wife of 65 years and to have 4 daughters, and their families, to be proud of and love."
"I was born in this great and wonderful country, America. It was nothing I had done or earned, others had already paid the price. I owe this country much; it owes me nothing.
I have traveled far and wide, talked, listened and experienced much. I can only say it is America for me; my home, my country."
Gene's parents and nine siblings preceded him in death. His wife, four daughters and their families and a host of relatives and friends survive.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, Mississippi. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. with burial immediately following at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020