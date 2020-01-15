|
Paula Kay Duncan Elliott
On January 13, 2020, Paula left her earthly home to be in Jesus's arms to suffer no more.
Born July 26, 1947, in Starkville, Paula was a gifted self-taught artist. She attended MSU for a year pursuing a degree in commercial art before her marriage.
Not only was she a gifted artist, she was creative in cooking, sewing, knitting, making furniture, and anything to which she put her hands to do.
Her greatest accomplishment and joy were her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Belton "Red" Duncan, Jr.
Left behind to mourn her loss are her mother, Betty Jo Duncan; son, Chris Elliott (Cindy); daughter, Mandy Wolf (Craig); sisters, Amy (Eric) Fortenberry and Susan (Kevin) Hudson; grandchildren, Ethan, Avery, and Darby Wolf and Jake Elliott; and devoted friend, Janet Bardwell.
The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice for their care over the last several months.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020