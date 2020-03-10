|
Robert L. Elmore, 76, passed away on March 8, 2020 at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville, MS. He was a farmer and a U.S. Army veteran. He received his master's degree from Mississippi State University. He lived on his family farm for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence W. Elmore and Nadine Berry Elmore.
He is survived by his brother, Glen Elmore (Ellen) of Naples, FL; nieces, Anne Elmore, Harriet Elmore, and Elizabeth Elmore; and nephew, Christopher Elmore.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Mantee Baptist Church in Mantee, MS, with the funeral service immediately following. Rev. Zach Sanford will conduct the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery fund in care of Cadence Bank.
You may go online at www.welchfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020