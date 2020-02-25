|
|
|
In the evening of February 18, 2020, scholar, father, grandfather, professor and mentor-to-so-many, Michael Wright Fazio passed away peacefully in his Starkville, Mississippi home with his two children at his side. Michael celebrated his 76th and final birthday during a months-long battle with Leukemia.
Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Leanne (Hemphill) Fazio and is survived by his children Daryl Lisa Fazio (Atlanta, Georgia), Steven Andrew Fazio (Nashville, TN) and wife Adrienne, along with his granddaughters Francesca Elizabeth (7) and Emilia Leanne (5). He is also survived by his brother Steven Charles Fazio and wife, Martha, of Birmingham, Alabama, along with Leanne's brothers, Paul (Linda) Hemphill, and Drew Hemphill, both of Texas.
Born in October 1943 in Mobile, Alabama to parents M. Charles and Demorhea Fazio, Michael, known to many friends as Mike, grew up in Birmingham, Alabama as a fan of "rock and roll" and baseball. Though his musical interests peaked with Jerry Lee Lewis, his love of baseball, centered on the Atlanta Braves, became a lifelong passion, perhaps best typified by his outward excitement in reading the annual Spring-Training "Pitchers and Catchers" Report.
Michael received his undergraduate degree from Auburn University where he studied Architecture and became a lifelong AU football fan. He realized quickly that he was suited more to the study of the History of Architecture than its design. To this end, Michael earned a Master of Architecture degree from The Ohio State University, and a Ph.D. in the History of Architecture and Urban Development from Cornell University. The decision to pursue a Ph.D. in his late 30s was a difficult decision for him, ultimately allowing him to pursue his fervor for research and writing.
Michael was a founding faculty member of the nationally recognized School of Architecture (now the College of Architecture, Art and Design (CAAD)) at Mississippi State University where he taught, at first as an associate professor and then a full tenured professor, from 1974 until retiring in 2005. His teaching responsibilities included History of Architecture, History of Southern Architecture, History of Town Planning, Architectural Design Studios, Writing for Digital Media and History of Digital Media. He was Emeritus Professor with a desk, overflowing with books and projects, in the Bob and Kathy Luke Library until he passed away.
Michael was known as a man who could get things done. This was, no doubt, why he was a prime candidate for acting Dean and Associate Dean on three occasions. Additionally, he served as the director of the Graduate Program from 1995-2001. He accepted those responsibilities but was always anxious to get back to the job he loved: teaching.
Michael was generous. He would give, seemingly without limit, to those who both asked for his help, and were willing to help themselves. As a professor, this made him a mentor to countless students and faculty alike; his opinions and guidance valued and formative to the CAAD, his family and his community.
His reverence for the written word was evidenced by a lifelong enthusiasm for literature, poetry and scholarly writing. Focusing on the latter, he authored articles published in the Society of Architectural Historians Journal; Arris, the Journal of Architectural Education; the Journal of the White House Historical Society; and Alabama Heritage, among others. He co-authored the best-selling architectural textbook in the United States, Buildings Across Time: An Introduction to Architectural History. He and his co-author received the prestigious Alice Davis Hitchcock Award for the best book on architectural history by a North American scholar in 2008 for The Domestic Architecture of Benjamin Henry Latrobe.
Michael's unique sense of humor could be, for some, hard to find, as it lay beneath a prudent and steady façade. Good company (and good wine), however, brought forth dry wit, rogue smiles and laughter, uniquely his own, that will be dearly missed.
Most people who knew Michael, knew of his love for cooking. While he focused on Italian traditions, he was an enthusiast of recipes from around the globe, much to the chagrin of his children when they were youngsters. The children eventually grew up, though, and became thankful for their dad's penchant for world cuisine. Cooking for others, an extension of his generous spirit, was one of Michael's favorite ways to connect with the people in his life. Whether he was preparing for a large group at church, for family or for friends, sharing a well-seasoned meal and some thoughtful conversation with those he cared for was one of his favorite ways to spend time.
Michael was a beloved father, grandfather, and father-in-law. His love, guidance and care in those capacities will live on in his family as testaments to a life well-lived. His legacy is abiding love.
The family is grateful to those who reached out with love and support through Michael's illness and in the days since he passed. We have loved each story of Michael and his unflappable wisdom, wit and grace. Most of all, we thank you for enriching his life with your love and friendship.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Starkville, Mississippi on February 29th, 2020. The service will be followed by an inurnment of ashes in the church's columbarium then by a gathering for all in the church's parish hall.
Michael worried about our planet and wanted desperately to become an activist fighting climate change. So, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020