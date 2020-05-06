Floyd Edward Keith "Papa Floyd", 90, passed away on May 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Floyd was born to Daisy Mae Love of Paint Lick, KY on
June 12, 1929.
Floyd met Doris in Starkville in 1955. Floyd had a variety of professional ventures including locksmith, heavy equipment operator, and owner of the "Old Dry Dock Catfish House" in Longview, MS. He was a Marine in WW II, and a lifetime member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 65 years, Doris Irene Keith of Starkville, MS; sons, Willie Edward Warn of Vernon, AL, Ralph Tedward Warn of Mathiston, MS, and James Douglas Keith, Sr. of Ottisville, NY, originally of Starkville, MS; one daughter, Lisa Keith Jenkins of Marietta, GA, originally from Starkville, MS; grandsons, James Douglas Keith, Jr. of Starkville, MS, and Austin Keith Jenkins of Powder Springs, GA; and granddaughters, Hannah Warn, and Madelanie Warn, both of Mathiston, MS; one great grandchild, Jimma Elizabeth Keith of Starkville, MS; and son by choice, Jeremy Peters of Starkville, MS.
He was an amazing family man with a heart of an angel. He was a loving husband, an amazing father, a great friend, and an all around beautiful soul. The world was a better place with Floyd Keith, and will never be the same without him.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Edmund Miller of West Point Internal Medicine, Dr. Cameron Huxford of Oktibbeha County Hospital and Legacy Hospice of Starkville, MS for all their help through these trying times.
Due to the current situation with the Shelter In Place order there will be a memorial service at a later date.
If you would like you can make a memorial donation towards the expense of the funeral services, there is a Go Fund Me account set up on Facebook under Lisa Keith Jenkins or you can mail to Welch Funeral Home, 201 W. Lampkin St., Starkville, MS 39759.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.