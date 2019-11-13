|
Mrs. Loree Baswell Foote, 74, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Graveside memorial will be on Saturday, November 23rd, at Longtown Cemetery outside Crenshaw, MS.
Mrs. Foote was born November 17, 1944, in Starkville, MS. She resided in Sturgis, MS then Memphis, TN and finally in Southaven, MS where she was a bookkeeper, homemaker and spouse of the late James Foote of Southaven, MS and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. She was a 1962 graduate of Sturgis High School. Mrs. Foote loved spending time and caring for her family, gardening and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her son, Greg Foote of Decatur, GA, sister Helen Baswell Breland of Starkville, MS and her brother, James Baswell.
