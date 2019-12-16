Home

Starkville- Roger Delayne Forrester, 42, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born October 19, 1977 in Starkville, MS to the late Eugene Forrester and Daisy Jane Reed Forrester.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 65 Cherry Wood Drive in Columbus, MS with Bro. George "Bubba" Bland officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by a daughter, Brooklyn Paige Forrester of Pontotoc, one brother, Randall Forrester of Columbus; two sisters, Rhonda McClain Forrester of Biloxi, Rachel Criddle Forrester of Columbus, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Forrester and Daisy Jane Reed Forrester; grandparents, Dovie and Neely Reed and Raymond and Morie Forrester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Memorial Funeral Home in memory of Roger Forrester, Post Office Box 272, Houston, MS 38851.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
